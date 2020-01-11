Surplus funds, but JK panchayats can’t spend it due to internet blockade

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 21:59 IST

Panchayats in Jammu and Kashmir are in bizarre predicament as they are flush with funds but sarpanches are unable to spend the money due to internet blockade.

Most of the panchayats have more than ₹20 lakh in their accounts for the developmental works; however, from past six months, sarpanches are struggling to withdraw their funds as their signatures and other online formalities could not be fulfilled. At many gram panchayats, despite allotment of works, the contactors are hesitant to start the work due to the problem.

Panchayati raj officials said that more than ₹1,400 crore have been deposited in the gram panchayats of J&K for different projects in the last few months.

Shaifq Mir, chairman, J&K panchayat conference, which is body of panches and sarpanches said that due to internet shutdown every activity is currently affected. “We received money of 14th financial commission. But we cannot spend it due to internet curbs. The suspension of online activity in J&K has hit every activity,’’ he said, adding that he also conveyed about this problem to Lt governor G C Murmu.

BJP leader and sarpanch Dadsara, Tral Altaf Thakur told HT the panchayat headed by him has around 28 lakh in the account for various developmental works. “Digital signature and online process, everything has stopped. Department had to create digitally verified signatures of sarpanches and panchayat secretaries for money withdrawal, which did not happen. We have not released any payment for which contracts have been placed or work that has been completed.’’

Thakur said that even the money for National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) has not been released at many places since 2014. “It has been 18 months since I became the sarpanch and have been able to release mere ₹50,000.’’ He said that the government had made digital signatures mandatory for withdrawal of money since June last year, however, from August, the Valley has been facing internet blockade.”

Another sarpanch from Baramulla district, Mohiudin Sofi, said the government is unable to resolve the issue. “Most of our works have been hampered from past six months as our signatures couldn’t be verified due to internet shutdown.’’

Panchayat elections in J&K were held in 2018, in which 35,000 panches and more than 3,500 sarpanches got elected in the erstwhile state and central government claimed the polls as a big success. The panchayat elections had witnessed good turnout and both J&K and central governments had promised to empower these gram panchayats. Infact, during the much hyped ‘back-to-village programme’, sarpanches informed about their predicament to senior officials. “This is a big problem, which so far government has failed to resolve,’’ said a senior officer who took part in the programme in Kupwara.

Commissioner secretary, panchayats, Shetal Nanda, admitted that at many places the department could not register the digital signatures and undertake other formalities in absence of internet. “We are in the process of completing digital signatures. It has already been done at many places. We are hopeful the process will be completed across J&K in coming weeks.’’

Nanda, however, said that this doesn’t stop the sarpanches from undertaking the work and developmental projects in their respective gram panchayats. “The money is released only once the work is completed. By the time works will be completed, the process would be completed.’’

Since August 5, when Parliament revoked the Article 370, there has been complete communication blockade in the Valley, which was lifted in phased manner. However, there is still internet blockade in many places, despite the government restoring internet facilities of 80 hospitals and health centres last week.