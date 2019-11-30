Surprise check: Gangsters clash with staff in Kapurthala jail, mobile seized

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 01:28 IST

Three gangsters lodged in the Kapurthala jail were booked on Friday for clashing with the prison staff when they went to inspect their cell two days back.

The accused are Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukhi Bidhipuria of Jalandhar, his aide Jaspal Singh, alias Jassi of Nurpur Bedi in Rupnagar and Taranjot, alias Tanna of Gurdaspur. During the search, a mobile phone, a SIM card and a battery were recovered from Bidhipuria.

A case under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant while discharging public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) and Section 52-A of the Prison Act was registered against them at the Kotwali police station on the recommendation of assistant jail superintendent Sardara Singh.

As per the first information report (FIR), a surprise check was conducted on the directions of senior officials after reports of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria using phone from the Patiala jail emerged.

“A team comprising the jail staff and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) conducted an inspection around 11pm. When they entered Bidhipuria’s cell for checking, he along with other prisoners stopped the cops and manhandled them. During the scuffle, some cops also sustained injuries and their uniforms got torn,” said Jail superintendent SP Khanna. The prisoners’ medical examination was also conducted, he added.

Jail officials said during their preliminary investigation they found that Bidhipuria has been running an extortion gang.

Bidhipuria and Jassi were arrested in 2015 in separate cases.

While Bidhipuria, a member of the Gonder gang that had killed rival Sukha Kahalwan, was arrested by police after a brief shootout, Sukhi headed the Malli gang in Rupnagar and is facing over 20 criminal cases.

Claims of strict security up in smoke

Even as the prison authorities claim to have strict security arrangements in place, the recoveries involving that of mobile phones are going on unabated in the prison for several years.

Officials claim 13 jammers are installed at the jail but only two are working. Moreover, they are capable of blocking the 3G signal only.