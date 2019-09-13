‘Tainted’ former Ludhiana civil surgeon appointed as NHM head

chandigarh

Former civil surgeon Dr Parwinderpal Singh Sidhu, who was demoted from his post after a chargesheet was issued against him, has now has been appointed as the director of National Health Mission (NHM).

The health department dropped the chargesheet against him just three days before his retirement.

The state health department, on June 16, 2018, had demoted Singh, who was the Ludhiana civil surgeon, to the rank of senior medical officer for allegedly using a fake disability certificate to get promotions.

A chargesheet was filed against him. He later got a stay order on his demotion from the Punjab and Haryana high court.

In 2018, Sidhu was promoted to the rank of civil surgeon from senior medical officer (SMO) under disability quota after he submitted a certificate of 45% disability.

After he was appointed, the health department started receiving complaints about him faking the degree of his disability.

The matter was probed after Barnala SMO Dr Jasbir Aulakh and NHM deputy director Dr Lavleen Garg filed a complaint against him.

During the probe, the health department found that he had two disability certificates. The first certificate, which was issued on September 21, 2016,stated that he had 18% disability and in the second which was issued on March 29 stated that he had 45% disability.

But his actual disability was found to be 23.34 %. Therefore, he was declared ineligible for a promotion under the disability quota following which the chargesheet was filed.

The state health department dropped the chargesheet on August 28 following which he was given extension and appointed the NHM director on September 3

The PCMS has written to principal secretary of health to relook into Sidhu’s appointment and extension.

Principal secretary health, Anurag Aggarwal, said, “A chargesheet was issued against Dr Sidhu for no reason. In 2018, the central government changed the criteria of measuring disability and due to this his disability dropped to 23.34%. So we have dropped the chargesheet against him.”

“Everything has happened as per norms and those, who are raising objection over my appointment as NHM director have vested interest in mind.”

Chief advisor of the PCMS association, Dr Daler Singh Multani, said, “The entire cadre of Punjab civil medical service association is disappointed over Sidhu’s appointment as NHM director just before his retirement.”

