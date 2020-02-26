e-paper
Take action against perpetrators of Delhi violence: SAD chief

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said strict action should be taken against those responsible for the arson

chandigarh Updated: Feb 26, 2020 22:17 IST
Condemning the Delhi violence, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday said the government should probe all incidents and strict action should be taken against those responsible for the arson.

Shukbir addressed six meeting with circle-level leaders and workers in Sangrur district, a week after expelled Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and his MLA son Parminder Singh Dhindsa held a rally in Sangrur.

The SAD president was accompanied by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Gobind Singh Longowal, district president Iqbal Singh Jhundan and party spokesman Winnerjit Singh Khadial. Sukhbir addressed party meetings at Bhai Ki Pashour, Guladi, Moonak, Fatehgarh, Jakhepal and Longowal villages.

“We are organising rallies across the state against the Congress government. Capt Amarinder Singh is not an ‘ideal’ CM but an ‘idle’ CM,” said Sukhbir.

