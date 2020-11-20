Talks of senate abolition just baseless rumours, says Panjab University V-C

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 23:24 IST

Clearing the air on elections to the senate, Panjab University vice-chancellor on Friday said talks about its abolition or changes in the varsity’s governing structure are baseless rumours.

“We have already made all arrangements for the senate polls, and whenever the administration gives us the green signal, we will go ahead,” he said.

Kumar was speaking to former student leaders outside his office after a protest march, which also saw participation of senators and teachers.

The march was part of a series of similar protests held on the campus in the recent days to demand immediate conduct of polls to the senate, PU’s apex governing body.

The polls were first scheduled on August 24, and were postponed by the V-C for second time on October 15. This led to apprehensions that the governing structure of the university might be changed under the National Education Policy 2020, with a board of governors replacing the senate.

“As far as I know, these are baseless rumours... A lot of confusion is being created, and the university is a part of Punjab state,” the V-C told the protesters.

Recently, even Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal had written to Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, who is the PU chancellor, urging him to ensure immediate conduct of senate polls.