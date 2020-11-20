e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Talks of senate abolition just baseless rumours, says Panjab University V-C

Talks of senate abolition just baseless rumours, says Panjab University V-C

Raj Kumar was speaking to former student leaders outside his office after a protest march, which also saw participation of senators and teachers.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 23:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Clearing the air on elections to the senate, Panjab University vice-chancellor on Friday said talks about its abolition or changes in the varsity’s governing structure are baseless rumours.

“We have already made all arrangements for the senate polls, and whenever the administration gives us the green signal, we will go ahead,” he said.

Kumar was speaking to former student leaders outside his office after a protest march, which also saw participation of senators and teachers.

The march was part of a series of similar protests held on the campus in the recent days to demand immediate conduct of polls to the senate, PU’s apex governing body.

The polls were first scheduled on August 24, and were postponed by the V-C for second time on October 15. This led to apprehensions that the governing structure of the university might be changed under the National Education Policy 2020, with a board of governors replacing the senate.

“As far as I know, these are baseless rumours... A lot of confusion is being created, and the university is a part of Punjab state,” the V-C told the protesters.

Recently, even Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal had written to Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, who is the PU chancellor, urging him to ensure immediate conduct of senate polls.

top news
HTLS 2020: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hopes 3rd wave may recede if trend holds
HTLS 2020: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hopes 3rd wave may recede if trend holds
Congress’ new internal panels include old guard
Congress’ new internal panels include old guard
PM Modi holds review meet to decide India’s vaccination strategy
PM Modi holds review meet to decide India’s vaccination strategy
No VIP category should be created for Covid-19 vaccine, says Delhi CM
No VIP category should be created for Covid-19 vaccine, says Delhi CM
No change in foreign secy’s Nepal visit, say officials amid buzz over PM Oli’s future
No change in foreign secy’s Nepal visit, say officials amid buzz over PM Oli’s future
Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur: List of new Covid-19 restrictions
Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur: List of new Covid-19 restrictions
UK: Indian-origin student wins Queen’s Commonwealth Essay contest
UK: Indian-origin student wins Queen’s Commonwealth Essay contest
‘Every Delhiite will get health e-card’: Kejriwal govt’s new plan #HTLS2020
‘Every Delhiite will get health e-card’: Kejriwal govt’s new plan #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In