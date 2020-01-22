Techie waiting for online food order carjacked at gunpoint in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Jan 22, 2020

Three men robbed a 37-year-old software engineer of his car at gunpoint at Rajiv Gandhi Technology (IT) Park late on Monday night.

The victim, identified as Aditya Dhindwal of Rohtak, was waiting for a food deliveryman in a parking lot next to the DLF building when the crime took place.

Dhindwal works with a private firm with offices in Chandigarh and Gurgaon. He told police that he had come for work at the Chandigarh office, located in the DLF building, on Monday afternoon.

After getting free around 9pm, he ordered food online, left the DLF building and parked his Hyundai Verna in the lot next to it.

“I was standing outside when I received a call from the deliveryman. As I was explaining to him my location, it started to drizzle. I opened the driver door to take cover, when suddenly a man came and put his hand on the door while another grabbed me from behind and pushed me,” Dhindwal said in his complaint.

Meanwhile, their third accomplice pointed a pistol at the victim and shoved him away, before the trio drove away in the car towards Panchkula. Dhindwal’s sweatshirt was also torn in the melee, said police.

Dhindwal told police that his wallet carrying some cash and documents, laptop and mobile phone were in the car. Police recovered the phone, which had been dumped at a short distance from the crime spot.

A case has been registered under Sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (acts done by several in furtherance with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code besides the Arms Act at the IT Park police station. Multiple teams have been dispatched to trace the robbers after scrutinising CCTV footage of the area, said police.