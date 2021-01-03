e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2021-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Thieves decamp with items worth ₹3 lakh while family sleeps in Chandigarh’s Mauli Jagran

Thieves decamp with items worth ₹3 lakh while family sleeps in Chandigarh’s Mauli Jagran

The duo was caught on a CCTV camera installed in the area

chandigarh Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 08:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Two thieves decamped with jewellery and other valuables worth ₹3 lakh from a house in Mauli Jagran as the family slept on the first floor, the police said on Saturday.

The duo was caught on a CCTV camera installed in the area. The owner of the house, Vikas Gupta, who was also sleeping on the first floor of the house at the time of theft, said that on Saturday morning, he found the lock of the ground floor broken.

The accused had entered the house at 2.30am and left in half an hour, as per the CCTV footage. Police have registered a case of theft.

iPhone stolen at Sukhna Lake

A girl hailing from Sonepat in Haryana has reported theft of her mobile phone, the police said. In her complaint, the girl said that an unidentified person had stolen her iPhone from her jacket pocket at the counter of Sukhna Lake Restaurant on January 1. A case of theft was registered.

top news
DCGI may approve Covid-19 vaccines today: Reports
DCGI may approve Covid-19 vaccines today: Reports
Under fire for desecration of temples in Andhra, Jagan blames TDP for vandalism
Under fire for desecration of temples in Andhra, Jagan blames TDP for vandalism
Amplifying reach, fake science biggest challenges to vaccination
Amplifying reach, fake science biggest challenges to vaccination
Sourav Ganguly stable, had dinner hours after coronary angiography
Sourav Ganguly stable, had dinner hours after coronary angiography
Gehlot, Pilot to lead protests against farm laws in Jaipur
Gehlot, Pilot to lead protests against farm laws in Jaipur
India reluctant to travel to Brisbane due to quarantine rules: Report
India reluctant to travel to Brisbane due to quarantine rules: Report
Gold prices see a mixed week, end at Rs Rs 49,678 per 10 gram
Gold prices see a mixed week, end at Rs Rs 49,678 per 10 gram
Mumbai cops get new patrol ride: Akshay Kumar rides Segway at inaugural event
Mumbai cops get new patrol ride: Akshay Kumar rides Segway at inaugural event
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In