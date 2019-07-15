‘Think local, act global’ at DPS

A good school is one where quality is accepted over quantity. Hardworking and dedicated teachers prepare students to understand the rapid rapidly changing global community and contribute towards its development. I am fortunate to study at one such school, Delhi Public School, Chandigarh.

The school is spread over 5.8 acres of land providing facilities such as a huge playground, gymnasium, spacious and smart classrooms, learning kits, equipped laboratories, a science park, a swimming pool, music and dance rooms and a digital library. In my opinion, it adds to the glory of the ‘city beautiful’.

My school brings together about 3,500 students of diverse abilities and educators with expertise both in their disciplines and in child development. A synergistic mix of sports, music, dramatics, dance, computers along with academic lessons with a dynamic curriculum completes the picture of overall growth at DPS Chandigarh.

The quote by John F Kennedy, “The goal of a school is the advancement of knowledge and the dissemination of truth,” aptly defines my school. DPS has a broad and balanced school curriculum that sets direction, establishes goals and implements a strategy.

The school stands committed to ‘service before self’ and ‘think Local, but act global’. It prepares the young learners in accordance with a personal philosophy that reflects concern for all and understands the ethical implications of the various disciplines.

Moreover, in our school there is no limit when it comes to student welfare. Our principal communicates directly with teachers, administrators, counsellors, parents and students, which makes school feel like a second home.

The school gives us a chance to showcase our talent through sports tournaments, class shows, music and dance competitions. The school regularly organises various literary competitions such as debates, declamations, role-play, story-writing and essay-writing.

Also, the school is based on a flexible, but futuristic approach with the main focus on the skills required to groom students with diverse interests with education that equips children to identify with the ever changing needs of the industry.

At DPS, every single child is not only considered unique and precious, but also is provided special care for his or her all round development (intellectual, social, physical, moral and emotional).

If I was asked to describe my school in just one sentence, I would say, “DPS Chandigarh is indeed my pride and that I definitely feel blessed to be a part of this institution.”

