This Patiala-based youth club is empowering women through Ramlila

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 22:35 IST

Breaking the stereotypes, Ramlila in Patiala is witnessing a new trend in women empowerment and winning applause from one and all.

In the Royal City, the female characters of Ramlila have finally been reclaimed by female artistes. Earlier, all male and female characters of the Ramayana were played by male artistes.

The youth club of Jorian Pathian Mohalla is leading the way in breaking the age-old tradition. The organisation, over the past five years, has been engaging women to play female characters in Ramlila. Earlier, men used to perform the female characters as well because women were not allowed to be out of the house late at night, which is usually the time when Ramlila is staged.

Varun Jindal, president of the club said, “We have been staging the Ramlila at Jorian Pathian Mohalla from the past five years. We have always given female roles to women to play. We have about 12 female artistes, of which some are school students, some professionals and some are housewives.”

Earlier, people did not like to see women on stage. But times have changed. Women are leading in every field and so we thought of bringing change in Ramlila, Jindal added.

A 24-year-old theatre artiste, Khushi Saran said, “I have been associated with this youth club from the last two years. Earlier I was playing Goddess Lakshmi, while this year I am playing Sita.”

Paramvir Gautham, a local resident, said, “It is a positive change and it looks more realistic when female characters are played by women. I hope everyone follows this initiative.”

