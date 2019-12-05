Three booked for raping minor girl, one arrested in Sangrur

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 22:46 IST

The Dhuri police have booked three men for allegedly raping a minor girl. One of the accused has been arrested and was produced in court on Thursday. Police said that the accused took the victim to Ludhiana and raped her there.

The accused have been identified as Sukhi Singh, Kaka Singh and Goldy Singh, all hailing from Sangrur. Goldy was the victim’s friend. On December 2, he took her to Ludhiana on pretext of marriage and committed the crime.

Accused have been booked under Sections 376 (rape) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Sadar police station in Dhuri.

Inspector Jagbir Singh, station house officer (SHO) Dhuri Sadar police station, said, “Goldy has been arrested and raids are being conducted to nab the other two, who are absconding.”