Three deaths, 185 fresh Covid-19 cases in Punjab

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 23:36 IST

Punjab on Wednesday reported three deaths and 185 fresh cases. With this, the state has reported 178 deaths and 6,934 positive cases so far, according to reports received from the field till 10pm.

“A 60-year-old man of of Harijan Colony at Guru Ram Dass Nagar, Amritsar, died of Covid-19 at Government Medical College and Hospital,” said civil surgeon Dr Navdeep Singh said. “The patent was suffering from hypertension and diabetes,” he said.

The district also reported 13 fresh cases on Wednesday, of which nine are fresh community transmission cases and four are close contacts of the Covid-19 patients.

Eight more people tested positive in Gurdaspur district.

HOSHIARPUR SDM, MC COMMISSIONER TEST POSITIVE

Four persons, including the Hoshiarpur sub-divisional magistrate and municipal corporation commissioner tested positive for coronavirus. Both the officers had attended a meeting in Chandigarh a few days ago. The other two patients are working in Jalandhar and are quarantined there. Civil surgeon Jasbir Singh revealed that a Mukerian based nurse working with a private hospital in Jalandhar and another youth who is in Jalandhar police custody have also been detected positive.

In view of two bureaucrats having tested positive for coronavirus, public dealing in deputy commissioner office would remain suspended for two days.

SANGRUR CIVIL SURGEON CONTRACTS INFECTION

Sangrur civil surgeon Dr Raj Kumar was tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. He was admitted to ICU of Government Rajindra Hhospital, Patiala, on Tuesday night. Dr Kumar was suffering from fever and diabetes and he was on leave last week.

Ten people, including five women, were found suffering from Covid-19 in Ferozepur district on Wednesday.

District and sessions judge of Bathinda Kamaljit Lamba was tested coronavirus positive.

JAGRAON ADC AMONG 53 FRESH CASES IN LUDHIANA

A day after additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Amarjit Singh Bains and Khanna sub-divisional magistrate Sandeep Singh were declared infected, Jagraon ADC Neeru Katyal has tested positive for coronavirus disease.

Fifty three fresh cases were detected in the district on Wednesday. Of these, 48 belong to Ludhiana, while the others pertain to Sangrur, Jalandhar, Ferozepur, Mansa and Uttar Pradesh. With this, the total number of Covid-19 patients in Ludhiana has reached 1,181.

Meanwhile, a 54-year-old resident of Daba-Lohara area succumbed to the disease at Mohan Dai Oswal Cancer hospital on Wednesday, taking the district’s death toll to 28.

JALANDHAR CROSS 1000-MARK

A judicial officer and 14 armymen are among 72 persons tested positive of the novel coronavirus in Jalandhar on Wednesday.

Seventeen persons, including seven anganwadi workers and a cop, tested positive for Covid-19 in Faridkot. Besides, three persons contracted infection in Bathinda.

In Patiala, four persons, including an MBBS intern at Government Rajindra Hospital tested positive for coronavirus.

Two persons contracted infection in Phagwara.