Three doctors of PGIMER Chandigarh, former dean in race for directors’ post at six new AIIMS

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 01:13 IST

Three senior professors and one retired senior faculty from PGIMER are in the race for the coveted post of executive directors at the six new AIIMS set up in 2019 under the 2006 Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.

The Union health and family welfare ministry had invited applications in February last year to appoint directors at the six AIIMS in the states of Punjab (Bathinda), Uttar Pradesh (Raebareli and Gorakhpur), Telangana (Bibinagar), Jharkhand (Deogarh) and West Bengal (Kalyani).

Out of the 130 applications received, 36 candidates were shortlisted for the interview.

Among these candidates are three serving PGIMER doctors — Dr Anil Bhansali, head, endocrinology department; Dr Arvind Rajwanshi, dean, research, and head, cytology and gynaecological pathology department, and Dr AK Gupta, medical superintendent and head of hospital administration department.

Also shortlisted is Dr Rajesh Kumar, who retired in October 31, 2019, as PGIMER’s dean (academics) and head of community medicine and School of Public Health.

“After screening of applications, only shortlisted candidates were called for interviews, which were conducted by the search-cum-selection committee,” one of the shortlisted candidates told HT, wishing not to be named.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

Qualifications for the post include 25 years in the profession, and research and teaching experience of minimum 10 years.

Extensive practical and administrative experience in the field of medical relief, medical research, medical education or public health organisation, and adequate experience in running important scientific-educational institutions, either as its head or head of a department.

The candidate must also have at least one-year experience as head of a department. The upper age limit for the post is 67 years, while the tenure of the post will be five years or till attaining 70 years of age.

Dr Bhansali has been serving the endocrinology department for over 30 years. He is the recipient of the prestigious Dr BC Roy National Award in the category ”Eminent Medical Teacher”, given by the Medical Council of India.

Dr Rajwanshi finished his MD in medicine from PGIMER in 1981. He is a member of the Indian Association of Cytologists, Indian Association of Pathologists and Microbiologists, and a member of the Royal College of Pathologists.

Similarly, Dr Gupta has been serving in the department of hospital administration for the past three decades. He holds a postgraduation in hospital administration from AIIMS, Delhi.

Dr Kumar superannuated from PGIMER after serving the institute for 33 years. As head of community medicine, he developed the MD (community medicine) course in 1996 and MPH programme in 2007. He also established the School of Public Health in 2004.