Three drunk men beat up Chandigarh’s Hotel Mountview staffer

The accused were identified as Karamjit Singh, 34, Vaibhav Soni, 36, and Tejwinder Singh, 43. Police said their medical examination revealed they were drunk

chandigarh Updated: Dec 02, 2019 02:00 IST
Three men were arrested for beating up a Hotel Mountview employee at the hotel’s coffee shop on late Saturday night.

The accused were identified as Karamjit Singh, 34, Vaibhav Soni, 36, and Tejwinder Singh, 43. Police said their medical examination revealed they were drunk.

The complainant, Mohan Lal, 50, told the police that he saw the men enter the coffee shop with a glass of whiskey around 2am. When he asked them to stop drinking liquor there, they began arguing and hurled abuses at him, before proceeding to beat him up. When the police were called in, they allegedly manhandled the cops as well.

The accused were booked under Sections 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 3 police station

