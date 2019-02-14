Three sisters killed in house fire in Amritsar, police suspect suicide

Three sisters were burnt alive after their house at Gali Mochian Wali near Gate Hakima in Amritsar caught fire on Wednesday evening. Police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

Around 5.30pm, neighbours heard the women screaming and noticed fire and smoke emanating from the double-storey house. They rushed to their rescue, but the main door was locked from inside. The neighbours entered the house through the roof from nearby houses, but it was too late by then.

All the goods, including bed, chairs and clothes were burnt inside the room on first floor, where the trio were found dead.

Among the dead, only Indu, 45, was married. Preeti, 32, and Vandhna, 30, had come to Amritsar from Delhi three months ago to stay with their elder sister after the death of their mother. The house belongs to Indu’s husband Jagjit Singh. Police said only the sisters were at the house when it caught fire.

Area residents alleged that police and fire brigade reached the spot late.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP-investigation) Jagmohan Singh said a team of forensic experts have taken samples. Prima facie it appears a case of suicide, he said, as a bottle containing kerosene was found in the house.

