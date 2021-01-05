e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2021-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Three succumb, 123 test positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity area

Three succumb, 123 test positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity area

Mohali reported 71 fresh cases and two deaths, followed by 43 cases and a death in Chandigarh

chandigarh Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 00:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Three people succumbed to Covid-19 while 123 tested positive in the tricity on Monday.

Mohali reported 71 fresh cases and two deaths, followed by 43 cases and a death in Chandigarh. In Panchkula, only nine cases surfaced while no death was reported.

Mohali infection tally has climbed to 18,375, of which 954 cases remain active. While 17,074 patients have recovered, including 94 discharged on Monday, 347 have died.

In Chandigarh, 19,936 cases have been reported, of which 267 are active and 19,348 have been cured.

The death of a 45-year-old man from Manimajra has taken the toll to 321.

In Panchkula, 10,055 people have tested positive so far, of whom 9,756 have been cured and 144 have succumbed to the virus. As many as 155 cases are still active.

top news
India starts UNSC term vowing to speak against terrorism
India starts UNSC term vowing to speak against terrorism
No solution was found as farmers ‘adamant’ on rollback of farm laws: Tomar
No solution was found as farmers ‘adamant’ on rollback of farm laws: Tomar
Himachal Pradesh becomes 4th state to report bird flu cases
Himachal Pradesh becomes 4th state to report bird flu cases
Supreme Court’s judgment on Central Vista project on Tuesday
Supreme Court’s judgment on Central Vista project on Tuesday
‘2020 was the 8th warmest year in India’: IMD
‘2020 was the 8th warmest year in India’: IMD
‘From Andhra to Assam’: How states are gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination
‘From Andhra to Assam’: How states are gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination
India’s-Russia defence deal may trigger US sanctions: Congressional report
India’s-Russia defence deal may trigger US sanctions: Congressional report
‘I’m from farmer family...’: Vaccine-maker Bharat Biotech’s MD on controversy
‘I’m from farmer family...’: Vaccine-maker Bharat Biotech’s MD on controversy
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In