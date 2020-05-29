e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Thundershowers bring respite from heat wave in UT, Malwa region; temperature dips across Punjab

Thundershowers bring respite from heat wave in UT, Malwa region; temperature dips across Punjab

The showers proved to be a boon for farmers who had just started preparing their fields for sowing paddy

chandigarh Updated: May 29, 2020 14:38 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times/Chandigarh
People crossing  an inundated area near the Bathinda - Ferozepur railway track in Bathinda on Friday.
People crossing  an inundated area near the Bathinda - Ferozepur railway track in Bathinda on Friday.(Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
         

Punjab, which had been in the grips of an intense heat wave, received some respite on Friday with Malwa region and Chandigarh receiving thundershowers on Friday morning, causing the temperature to drop across the state.

Heavy showers in Patiala on Thursday evening brought the temperature down to 29°C from a scorching 43°C. Moderate cool winds and heavy showers brought down the day temperature in Bathinda, which had recorded a record high of 47.5°C on Wednesday, the highest in the last two decades.It had drizzled in Bathinda, Faridkot and Moga on Thursday.

The temperature dipped in Jalandhar and Amritsar and the weather stayed cloudy on Friday.

The Jalandhar meteorological department recorded a maximum temperature of 33°C on Friday morning, with strong gusts of winds blowing through the district.

Officials said the temperature was likely to go up to 39°C by the evening. The met department also predicted thunderstorm and light rainfall over the next 24 hours. The minimum temperature was 22°C.

AMRITSAR RECORDS 8°C DIP IN TEMPERATURE

Recording a dip of 8°C, the maximum temperature in Amritsar dropped to 36°C on Friday. The minimum temperature was 22°C.

The meteorological department has also predicted rain and partially cloudy skies on Friday evening.

Spells of rains and thunderstorm are expected to beat the heat in Amritsar till June 2, after which the temperature in the region will soar again.

A fruit vendor makes his way through traffic amid the rain in Mohali on Friday.
A fruit vendor makes his way through traffic amid the rain in Mohali on Friday. ( Gurminder Singh/HT   )

MORE RAINFALL ON THE CARDS FOR CHANDIGARH RESIDENTS

With 5mm of rain recorded between 8:30am and 11:30am in Chandigarh, temperature fell from 29.6°C at 8:30 am to 26.2°C at 11:30 am in Chandigarh. The wind was blowing at 50km/h.

As per the India Meteorological Department, it is likely to continue to rain on Saturday.

GUSTY WINDS BRING DEVASTATION

The showers proved to be a boon for farmers who had just started preparing their fields for sowing paddy.

However, the gusty winds in Patiala and surrounding areas also left a trail of devastation. Trees were uprooted, electricity poles felled and billboards were downed.

Surinder Singh, a farmer from Baran village, said the rain will help the soil regain its humidity, which is good for paddy transplant.

Inundated roads in certain parts of Patiala made commuting an uphill task for motorists. Many commuters had to wade through waterlogged roads and streets in the district.

