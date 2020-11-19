e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Tiff over ₹10 led to plumber’s murder, three arrested: Chandigarh Police

Tiff over ₹10 led to plumber’s murder, three arrested: Chandigarh Police

Victim had demanded Rs 10 balance after one of the accused purchased liquor with his money, which led to a brawl and his murder

chandigarh Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 20:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

A brawl over Rs 10 led to the murder of plumber Jaspal Singh, 35, who was found dead near Labour Chowk in Sector 44 on Tuesday morning.

Police claim to have cracked the case with the arrest of the victim’s three friends, identified as Dinesh, 40, of Dhanas, Anil Kumar, alias Neelu, 37, of Sector 52, and Parvinder Singh, 36, who lives near the Labour Chowk.

All accused are migrant labourers and used to have drinks together regularly. They were arrested following information that they were seen drinking with Jaspal on Monday.

According to investigators, Jaspal, Dinesh, Parvinder and Anil were having drinks near Labour Chowk since 5pm on Monday. Before dispersing, they decided to have one last drink each, for which Jaspal gave one of the accused Rs 50 to get a 250ml liquor bottle. As the accused returned, Jaspal asked for the Rs 10 balance, as he said the bottle cost Rs 40, while the accused insisted it was for Rs 50. This led to an argument between them, following which Dinesh and Anil bludgeoned Jaspal’s head and face with a stone as Parvinder restrained him.

Accused jumps of police station’s first floor, fractures feet

Following his arrest, Dinesh landed in hospital after he jumped off the first floor of the Sector 34 police station in an attempt to escape. He was rushed to GMCH, Sector 32, with fractured feet, and was later referred to PGIMER.

A court sent Parvinder and Anil to two-day police remand, while Dinesh was sent to judicial custody.

While the trio is facing a case of murder, Dinesh has also been booked under Sector 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code.

top news
HTLS 2020: Covid-19 vaccine could roll out in next 3-4 months, says SII’s Adar Poonawalla
HTLS 2020: Covid-19 vaccine could roll out in next 3-4 months, says SII’s Adar Poonawalla
Jharkhand Congress leader issued notice for criticising Rahul Gandhi
Jharkhand Congress leader issued notice for criticising Rahul Gandhi
Varavara Rao being treated for urinary tract infection at Nanavati hospital
Varavara Rao being treated for urinary tract infection at Nanavati hospital
Kerala police begin probe into leaked voicemail of gold smuggling accused
Kerala police begin probe into leaked voicemail of gold smuggling accused
Ahmedabad imposes night curfew from 9pm To 6am amid rising Covid-19 cases
Ahmedabad imposes night curfew from 9pm To 6am amid rising Covid-19 cases
30-min-long closed-door meet with CM led to Bihar minister’s resignation
30-min-long closed-door meet with CM led to Bihar minister’s resignation
China is biggest stumbling block in India’s UNSC permanent membership
China is biggest stumbling block in India’s UNSC permanent membership
Malabar 2020: Indian Navy’s show of strength in phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Malabar 2020: Indian Navy’s show of strength in phase 2 of multilateral exercise
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChhath Puja 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In