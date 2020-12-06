Toddler’s kidnapping: Main accused, aide sent to 7-day custody

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 00:05 IST

The court remanded the primary accused in the kidnapping of the two-year-old son of a prominent Ludhiana-based hotelier and his aide to seven-day police custody on Saturday

The main accused, Harjinderpal Kumar, who had worked as the family’s driver for two years and one Sukhdev Singh alias Sukha, were arrested from Moga on Friday. Two other accomplices – Lal Singh and Sukhdev Singh are yet to be arrested while former sarpanch Rachpal Singh is already on police remand till 8 December.

Police said the five co-conspirators had planned on portraying Harjinderpal Singh as a victim. On kidnapping the child on December 1, the accused called the child’s mother to demand ₹4 crore to secure the driver and child’s release. Harjinderpal also switched off his phone.

However, the police cottoned on to the plan and set out to trace the driver. Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 2) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said they expect to retrieve important facts about the execution of the crime from the two men.

The police have conducted raids in different places in Zira, Ferozepur, Fazilka and Moga to arrest two absconding accused.