Top decision-making body of PGIMER Chandigarh reconstituted

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 00:52 IST

Union health and family welfare ministry has nominated Chandigarh member of Parliament, Kirron Kher, as a member of institute body of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), which is the top decision-making body of the major tertiary healthcare institution of the region.

Institute officials said that under clause (g) of Section 5 of PGIMER, Chandigarh Act, 1966 (51 of 1966), the Centre has nominated three members. Among the three members of Parliament of whom two have been nominated from Lok Sabha are Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher and Kurukshetra MP Nayab Singh and Ambika Soni from Rajya Sabha.

The institute body is 20-member high powered managing body of the institute which plays a significant role in making major policy decisions for the institute including appointment-related decisions. Meanwhile, for financial approvals too, the institute body takes the final call, however, the agendas are routed on the basis of decision made in the governing body of the institute.

Institute officials said that usually after the appointment of the new health minister at the Centre, the new institute body is nominated. Incumbent minister of health and family welfare minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan was appointed in May last year.

While, the V–C of the Punjab University, the director-deneral of health services (Government of India), the director of the institute are ex-officio members of the body, three representatives of the Centre are from ministry of finance, ministry of education and ministry of health and family welfare.

According to officials, the seven persons, of whom one shall be a non-medical scientist representing Indian Science Congress Association, to be nominated by the Centre are Dr Rajeev Ahuja, senior consultant plastic and cosmetic surgery, Sir Gangaram Hospital, New Delhi); RK Saboo, rotarian and social activist; Ajay Dutta nominated councillor of Chandigarh municipal corporation; Dr Ajay Kumar, chairman and HOD, BLK institute of digestive & liver diseases, New Delhi; Jaya Bhardwaj, principal, Hansraj Public School, Panchkula, Haryana and Professor KS Rangappa, general president, Indian Science Congress Association.

Four representatives of the medical faculties of Indian Universities nominated by the Centre are Dr Mannava Maruti Vara Prasad Sarma, professor and HOD, department of community medicine, Kamineni Institute of Medical Sciences, Nalgonda, Telangana; Dr P Soundararajan, professor and head of nephrology, Saveetha University, Chennai; Prof MV Padma Srivastava, (Padma Shri awardee) professor and HOD, department of neurology, AIIMS, New Delhi; and Dr Raj Bahadur, V-C Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, Punjab.