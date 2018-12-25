Tourists throng Shimla despite ‘no white Christmas’ forecast

The meterological department’s prediction of a clear skyon Christmas day in Shimla has not disheartened revellers as scores of them thronged the hill station for celebrations. Most of the hotels were packed to capacity.

In wake ofthe heavy tourist rush, hoteliers in some localities jacked up the room rents.There are nearly 350 hotels and guest houses registered with the tourism department in Shimla and its surrounding areas. Besides, there are many unregistered hotels. The registered hotels and guest houses have a total bed capacityto accommodate 10,000 to 12,000 people.

HOTELIERS HOPEFUL OF MORE FOOTFALL

Prince Kukreja, vice-president, Shimla Hoteliers and Restaurateurs Association, said,"Tourist rush has gone up manifold and there are many queries pouring in. Obviously the clear sky has some impact but not the way that we expected. We are hopeful that Shimla this time will witness good tourist season."

The tourism and civil aviation department claimed that they had made all arrangements to handle the tourist rush and set up teams ofofficials to conduct random checking at hotels across the town. "We are expecting good number of tourists and are conducting randomchecking in hotels so that tourists are not overcharged," said director, tourism, Chander Prakash Verma.

Many hotels hereprovide dining, danceand musical nights to attract the tourists.Heavy deployment of police personnel has been made onthe historic ridge that witnesses a surge of tourists. Visitors started thronging the ridge ground since Monday morning and the crowd swelled by afternoon.

"It's good to see so many tourists. We have had a bad seasonduring the summer months due to water scarcity," said Atharva Chadha, a hotelier in Shimla. "Its does not make a difference whether it snows or not, its just that Shimla is beautiful," said Sumit Kumar and Poonam Sharma, both residents of Delhi.

TRAFFIC JAM ON HINDUSTAN TIBET ROAD

Tourist rush led to traffic jams on Hindustan Tibet Road at Kufri, Fagu and Narkanda. "As I was on my way to Rohru, I had to wait for more than four hours as there was serpentine queue of vehicles in Kufri that led to the traffic jam. Many vehicles skidded on ice-laden roads leading to traffic jam onHindustan Tibet Road national highway,” said taxi driver Suresh Kumar.

Deputy superintendent of police, Shimla traffic, PD Thakur, said, "All arrangements for smooth traffic are in place." The hill station experienced a bright sunny day on Monday.Minimum temperature that was recorded at 4.5 degree celsius on Sunday, dipped to 1.5 degree celsius on Monday, while the maximum temperature was recorded at 13.9 degree celsius.

Sundernagar in Mandi recorded minimum temperature at 0.9 degree celsius. Minimum temperature in Kalpafell to minus 3.2 degree. Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti remained coldest as mercury here plummeted to minus 7.3 degree celsius. Manali recorded minimum temperature of minus 2.8 and witnessed heavy rush of tourists.

First Published: Dec 25, 2018 13:33 IST