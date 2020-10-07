Trader found dead in burnt car in Haryana’s Hansi after Rs 11 lakh looted from him

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 14:37 IST

A 35-year-old trader was allegedly burnt alive by three unidentified men after he was robbed of Rs 11 lakh near Bhatla village at Hansi in Hisar district on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, Ram Mehar of Datta village in Hisar, ran a factory in Hisar’s Barwala town.

Sadar Hansi station house officer Kashmiri Lal said that they received a call that two motorcycle-borne men and a car occupant were following the trader near Bhatla village.

“When we reached the spot minutes later around midnight, we found the driver was burnt alive and the car was gutted. His relatives told us that he had called them up also to say that three men were chasing him and he was carrying Rs 11 lakh,” the SHO said.

A case was registered under Sections 392 (punishment for robbery) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The victim’s nephew said that he had given Rs 9.9 lakh to his uncle on Tuesday after withdrawing the amount from a bank.

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said that “maha jungle raj” prevailed in Haryana.

“A trader was burnt alive in the middle of the road after looting Rs 11 lakh from him. There is maha jangalraj in the state under the Manohar Lal Khattar government. There is no law and order. Criminals are ruling in the state. Traders’ lives and goods are being looted. How long will we survive? Where is the government?” he said.