e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Trader found dead in burnt car in Haryana’s Hansi after Rs 11 lakh looted from him

Trader found dead in burnt car in Haryana’s Hansi after Rs 11 lakh looted from him

35-year-old Barwala trader had called up police and relatives to say that he was being followed by two motorcycle-borne men and a car before he was found dead

chandigarh Updated: Oct 07, 2020 14:37 IST
Sunil Rahar
Sunil Rahar
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Investigators at the site where the car of the trader was burnt near Bhatla village at Hansi in Hisar on Tuesday night.
Investigators at the site where the car of the trader was burnt near Bhatla village at Hansi in Hisar on Tuesday night. (HT Photo)
         

A 35-year-old trader was allegedly burnt alive by three unidentified men after he was robbed of Rs 11 lakh near Bhatla village at Hansi in Hisar district on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, Ram Mehar of Datta village in Hisar, ran a factory in Hisar’s Barwala town.

Sadar Hansi station house officer Kashmiri Lal said that they received a call that two motorcycle-borne men and a car occupant were following the trader near Bhatla village.

“When we reached the spot minutes later around midnight, we found the driver was burnt alive and the car was gutted. His relatives told us that he had called them up also to say that three men were chasing him and he was carrying Rs 11 lakh,” the SHO said.

A case was registered under Sections 392 (punishment for robbery) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The victim’s nephew said that he had given Rs 9.9 lakh to his uncle on Tuesday after withdrawing the amount from a bank.

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said that “maha jungle raj” prevailed in Haryana.

“A trader was burnt alive in the middle of the road after looting Rs 11 lakh from him. There is maha jangalraj in the state under the Manohar Lal Khattar government. There is no law and order. Criminals are ruling in the state. Traders’ lives and goods are being looted. How long will we survive? Where is the government?” he said.

top news
Hathras gang-rape case: Opposition hatching conspiracies, says Yogi Adityanath
Hathras gang-rape case: Opposition hatching conspiracies, says Yogi Adityanath
Rhea Chakraborty gets bail but court sets 4 key conditions
Rhea Chakraborty gets bail but court sets 4 key conditions
Dabbawalas, consulates staff allowed to travel in local trains
Dabbawalas, consulates staff allowed to travel in local trains
India disses 1959 claim at Ladakh border meet, watches for China’s next move
India disses 1959 claim at Ladakh border meet, watches for China’s next move
Covid-19 no ground to relocate abroad a child involved in custody battle: Bombay HC
Covid-19 no ground to relocate abroad a child involved in custody battle: Bombay HC
‘Take a look at what happened at the White House,’ says Fauci
‘Take a look at what happened at the White House,’ says Fauci
Zurich International to sign deal to build Jewar airport today
Zurich International to sign deal to build Jewar airport today
MI vs RR Review and KKR vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
MI vs RR Review and KKR vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid 19 IndiaHathras gang-rape caseBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Nobel Prize for PhysicsRhea Chakraborty

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In