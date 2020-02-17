Two held for taking bribe in Punjab’s Mansa

chandigarh

The state vigilance bureau on Monday arrested a child development project officer (CDPO) and a Class-4 employee working in her office while taking a bribe of Rs 25,000 from an anganwadi worker in Mansa.

Accused CDPO Kiran Rani and Class-4 employee Balwinder Singh were nabbed after the bureau laid a trap on the complaint of Mahinder Kaur, said senior superintendent of police (SSP), vigilance bureau, Bathinda, Varinder Singh Brar.

“The complainant who worked as an anganwadi helper in Jhunir block in Mansa was promoted as anganwadi worker four months ago. She couldn’t join the new post due to shortage of attendance. The CDPO had demanded Rs 30,000 to facilitate her joining by completing the attendance,” the SSP said.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the two accused.