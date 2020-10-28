e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Two held with drugs in Chandigarh

Two held with drugs in Chandigarh

chandigarh Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 00:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Two men were held from different nakas and 608g charas and 112.58g heroine worth ₹12 lakh were recovered from them, the police said on Tuesday.

On the intervening night of October 26/27, special nakas were laid. A 32-year-old man of Nayagaon was held with 608g charas on a motorcycle near the dividing road of Sector 2/11 and PEC light point. The accused was identified as Vineet Thakur, who works for a private company. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered.

In another case, a 24-year-old youth of Anandpur Sahib was arrested with 112.58 gram heroin. Accused Jaswinder Singh, alias Jassa, alias Jass, who works as a driver was arrested from the dividing road of Sector 8/9 near the Sector 4-5-8-9 roundabout. A case was registered.

Both the accused were on Tuesday produced before a court and remanded to two-day police custody.

top news
Bihar votes today: What is at stake in Phase One?
Bihar votes today: What is at stake in Phase One?
BECA done, fighters and armed drones next as India turns US positive
BECA done, fighters and armed drones next as India turns US positive
India, US call on Pakistan to take immediate and irreversible action against terrorism
India, US call on Pakistan to take immediate and irreversible action against terrorism
IPL 2020, SRH vs DC: Saha, Warner show crushes Delhi Capitals
IPL 2020, SRH vs DC: Saha, Warner show crushes Delhi Capitals
Facebook India’s Ankhi Das quits as head of public policy
Facebook India’s Ankhi Das quits as head of public policy
A day later, Delhi HC suspends sentencing of former MoS Coal Dilip Ray in coal scam
A day later, Delhi HC suspends sentencing of former MoS Coal Dilip Ray in coal scam
Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30
Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30
Explained: Why French President Macron is facing uproar over comment on Islam
Explained: Why French President Macron is facing uproar over comment on Islam
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Covid-19 vaccinePM SVANidhi SchemeBihar pollsIndia-US 2+2 dialogueHathras CasePakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In