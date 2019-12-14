Two killed as Audi hits auto in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 00:45 IST

An auto-rickshaw driver and an elderly passenger were killed after a high-end car hit their three-wheeler from the rear near the Sector 20/21 road in the wee hours of Friday.

The accident took place after the auto driver suddenly applied the brakes as a tree branch fell in front of the vehicle amid heavy rain and strong winds blowing since midnight, said police.

Auto driver Sunil Kumar, 28, and passenger Basant, 73, were rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where they succumbed to their injuries.

The Audi car was being driven by Shivraj Singh, a businessman. As he was speeding, he could not apply the brakes on time and rammed into the auto, said the investigating official, who did not wish to be named. His medical examination confirmed that he was not drunk, said the cop.

Shivraj was booked under Sections 304A (causing death due to negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 19 police station. He was arrested, but later released on bail.

Elderly woman dies

In a separate accident, not related to rain, a 65-year-old woman riding pillion behind her husband was killed after an auto-rickshaw hit their cycle near the Sector 15/16 light point on Thursday. Victim Shampati was rushed to GMSH from where she was referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), where she breathed her last. A case has been registered against the unidentified auto driver.

With these three fatalities, the total number of people who have died in road accidents in Chandigarh this year has reached 87. The traffic police had set a target to bring down road fatalities to 85 from 98 last year, when the number had come down to double digits for the first time since 1988. In 2018, till December 13, the number of fatalities had already touched 90.

Meanwhile, a Border Security Force (BSF) sub-inspector, identified as Devinder Singh, suffered severe injuries on his head after an unidentified vehicle hit his two-wheeler in the wee hours of Friday near the Hallomajra light point.

Police officials probing the case said that Devinder, who is presently posted in West Bengal, was riding his Activa without helmet. He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, from where he was referred to the PGIMER. He underwent surgery and is stated to be in a stable condition.

On his wife Veena’s complaint, a case has been under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (negligent driving) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 31 police station.