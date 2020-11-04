e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Two killed as car crashes into gate inside Jammu tunnel

Two killed as car crashes into gate inside Jammu tunnel

The vehicle was on its way to Ramban from Udhampur district; one of the occupants survived

chandigarh Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 17:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Jammu
The vehicle crashed into Gate 16 around 9.30 pm on Tuesday night.
The vehicle crashed into Gate 16 around 9.30 pm on Tuesday night.(Representative Image)
         

Two persons were killed and another injured when a car crashed into an emergency exit gate inside the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway here on Tuesday night.

The vehicle was on its way to Ramban from Udhampur district, a police official said.

Bittu Sharma, 40, and Sudesh Pandit, 28, of Ramban did not survive the crash while Ganesh Gautam, 20, also of Ramban is undergoing treatment.

Police said, “The vehicle crashed into Gate 16 around 9.30 pm. It appears the driver lost control over the vehicle.”

