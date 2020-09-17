e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Two miscreants held for 10 vehicle liftings in 30 days in Ludhiana

Two miscreants held for 10 vehicle liftings in 30 days in Ludhiana

The accused are drug addicts and execute crime to meet their need for drugs

chandigarh Updated: Sep 17, 2020 23:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

The division number 5 police have arrested two accused for vehicle liftings. The accused have become a headache for police after they had stolen 10 vehicles from different parts of the city in the past one month.

The arrested accuseds have been identified as Mohit Dhingra, 34, of Dashmesh Colony and Bhupinder Singh, 40, of Model House.

Joint Commissioner of Police Bhagirath Singh Meena said that the police were after the accused for a long. Meanwhile the accused were captured in the CCTVs installed in Model Town area, in which the accused were captured while riding a stolen motorcycle. The police laid a trap and arrested them.

The accused are so desperate that they attempt vehicle lifting bid daily.

The accused told police that they used to target old scooters and motorcycles as their locks are easy to open.

The accused are drug addicts and execute crime to meet their need for drugs.

The Joint CP added that the accused have dumped the vehicles at an isolated place and they were trying to sell them for money.

Further he added that Bhupinder Singh is already facing trial in five cases including hatching conspiracy of robbery, vehicle lifting snatching and robbery. Bhupinder Singh had bailed out from the jail on October 19, 2019.

More important information has been expected from the accused during questioning.

