Two proclaimed offenders arrested, sent to judicial custody

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 00:31 IST

A couple, which was declared proclaimed offender in 2014, has been arrested, police said on Thursday.

The accused are Tapasvi Bhardwaj and his wife Pooja Bhardwaj, both 45 and residents of Sector 49. But presently, they were staying in Kurukshetra, the police said.

The accused are directors of Yum Travel Services based in Chandigarh’s Sector 34 and used to deal in booking of air tickets.

The accused had reportedly bought tickets from Vikaram Kaushal of Blue Sky Worldwide Travel in Sector 34 and issued a cheque of ₹5 lakh that was dishonoured.

A case under Sections 406, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector-34 police station on the complaint of Kaushal and five others in February 2008.

The police said that they all were victims of forged tickets and dishonoured cheques.

Another case was registered on the complaint of Mukhitar Singh and nine other complainants in September 2008. Mukhtiar said he had purchased a ticket from the accused in September 2007 and on reaching Delhi airport the next month, he found that the Thai Airways ticket issued to him was fake. The other complainants had also levelled similar allegations.

The duo were declared proclaimed offenders on the complaints of various banks.

They were earlier arrested by the economics offences wing, but during pendency of the case, they never appeared before the court and declared PO in February 2014.

The accused were on Thursday produced in a court and sent to judicial custody.