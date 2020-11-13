e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Two proclaimed offenders arrested, sent to judicial custody

Two proclaimed offenders arrested, sent to judicial custody

The accused are directors of Yum Travel Services based in Chandigarh’s Sector 34 and used to deal in booking of air tickets.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 00:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The accused couple (in blue denims and red suit) in the police custody on Thursday.
The accused couple (in blue denims and red suit) in the police custody on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)
         

A couple, which was declared proclaimed offender in 2014, has been arrested, police said on Thursday.

The accused are Tapasvi Bhardwaj and his wife Pooja Bhardwaj, both 45 and residents of Sector 49. But presently, they were staying in Kurukshetra, the police said.

The accused are directors of Yum Travel Services based in Chandigarh’s Sector 34 and used to deal in booking of air tickets.

The accused had reportedly bought tickets from Vikaram Kaushal of Blue Sky Worldwide Travel in Sector 34 and issued a cheque of ₹5 lakh that was dishonoured.

A case under Sections 406, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector-34 police station on the complaint of Kaushal and five others in February 2008.

The police said that they all were victims of forged tickets and dishonoured cheques.

Another case was registered on the complaint of Mukhitar Singh and nine other complainants in September 2008. Mukhtiar said he had purchased a ticket from the accused in September 2007 and on reaching Delhi airport the next month, he found that the Thai Airways ticket issued to him was fake. The other complainants had also levelled similar allegations.

The duo were declared proclaimed offenders on the complaints of various banks.

They were earlier arrested by the economics offences wing, but during pendency of the case, they never appeared before the court and declared PO in February 2014.

The accused were on Thursday produced in a court and sent to judicial custody.

top news
Relief for home owners, hiring push in Stimulus 3
Relief for home owners, hiring push in Stimulus 3
Retail inflation at 6-year high of 7.61% in October
Retail inflation at 6-year high of 7.61% in October
80% pvt ICU beds to be reserved for Covid-19 care
80% pvt ICU beds to be reserved for Covid-19 care
Pak updates terror list, India says it omits key 26/11 Mumbai attackers
Pak updates terror list, India says it omits key 26/11 Mumbai attackers
Our ideologies should not go against nation: PM Modi to JNU students
Our ideologies should not go against nation: PM Modi to JNU students
Modi-Biden call will happen in ‘due course’: External affairs ministry
Modi-Biden call will happen in ‘due course’: External affairs ministry
107 deaths in a day: Delhi sees highest- ever daily fatalities
107 deaths in a day: Delhi sees highest- ever daily fatalities
Kunal Kamra faces contempt charge for tweets on Supreme Court over Arnab’s bail
Kunal Kamra faces contempt charge for tweets on Supreme Court over Arnab’s bail
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesNirmala SitharamanRBICovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityGold prices today

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In