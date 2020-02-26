Two Sector 51 parks adjudged best ahead of Chandigarh Rose Festival

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 00:59 IST

The municipal corporation (MC) has adjudged two parks in Sector 51 as the best neighbourhood parks in the city. The competition is held every year before the rose festival.

The categories are parks maintained by resident welfare associations (RWAs) and the internal parks maintained by group housing societies of Chandigarh.

The park adjoining house number 266 in Sector 51 was adjudged the winner in the first category.

President of the RWA, Manjit Kaur, said that their efforts to maintain the park has paid off. This was followed by park number 1 in Sector 41-A and the park in front of house number 2517 in Sector 40-C.

Among the best internal parks maintained by Group Housing Societies, the internal park at New Light Society in Sector 51-B in front of Model jail was the winner followed by Pink Rose Cooperative House Building First Society in Sector 49-D and the Ajanta Cooperative Housing Board Society in Sector 51.

Raj Chadha, a resident of Sector 46-D, was adjudged the winner in the category of “Best neighbourhood park maintained by an individual free of cost” for maintaining the park in front of house number 4339 in Sector 46-D.