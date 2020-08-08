e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Two snatchers held in Chandigarh, stolen mobile phone recovered

Two snatchers held in Chandigarh, stolen mobile phone recovered

The stolen mobile phone and a motorcycle, bearing Punjab registration number, were recovered from them.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 08, 2020 22:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Police say the accused were drug addicts and mostly targeted elderly people or women alone on the roads.
Police say the accused were drug addicts and mostly targeted elderly people or women alone on the roads.(HT File Photo)
         

Police claim to have solved a mobile phone snatching in Sector 31 with the arrest of two men.

he accused, identified as Amandeep, 26, and Gurwinder, 25, both hailing from Chamkaur Sahib, had allegedly snatched a woman’s mobile phone outside her house on August 6.

Bilora Devi had reported that a man had approached her for directions. When she started to explain the way, he snatched her mobile phone and fled with his accomplice waiting on a motorcycle.

The accused were arrested on Friday. The stolen mobile phone and a motorcycle, bearing Punjab registration number, were recovered from them.

They were produced before a court and remanded to one-day police custody.

“Both accused are drug addicts and took to petty thefts to meet their daily drug need. They targeted mostly elderly people or women alone on the roads,” said Paramjit Kaur, station house officer (SHO), Sector 31.

MOBILE PHONE SNATCHED IN SECTOR 40

A woman’s mobile phone was snatched in Sector 40 on Saturday afternoon. Nitasha told the police that she was walking to the market around 3pm when two men on a Honda Activa snatched her mobile phone and sped away. A case of snatching was registered.

top news
Hardeep Puri cautions against speculative observations on Kozhikode air crash
Hardeep Puri cautions against speculative observations on Kozhikode air crash
‘India-China can overcome differences with equilibrium’: S Jaishankar
‘India-China can overcome differences with equilibrium’: S Jaishankar
Indian, Chinese armies hold talks on Ladakh’s Depsang plains
Indian, Chinese armies hold talks on Ladakh’s Depsang plains
Civil aviation expert’s 2011 warning about ‘unsafe’ KIA runway fell on DGCA’s deaf ears
Civil aviation expert’s 2011 warning about ‘unsafe’ KIA runway fell on DGCA’s deaf ears
Brazil near 100,000 deaths from Covid-19
Brazil near 100,000 deaths from Covid-19
‘Only property of Sushant I have’: Rhea Chakraborty after ED questioning
‘Only property of Sushant I have’: Rhea Chakraborty after ED questioning
Highest single-day spike takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally past 5 lakh
Highest single-day spike takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally past 5 lakh
‘Imagine if Covid had struck before 2014’: PM Modi inaugurates Swachhata museum
‘Imagine if Covid had struck before 2014’: PM Modi inaugurates Swachhata museum
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In