Home / Chandigarh / Two snatching cases reported from Chandigarh

Two snatching cases reported from Chandigarh

The police are scanning CCTVs installed in the area

chandigarh Updated: Sep 04, 2020 23:05 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Two separate cases of mobile phone snatching were reported in Chandigarh, police said on Friday.

In the first incident, two bike-borne men targeted Vijay Kumar, a resident of Sector 9, who works as domestic help. He told the police that on Thursday evening he was going back home on a cycle and when he reached near Sectors 7-26 roundabout, two men on a scooter snatched his phone and sped away. A complaint was lodged at Sector 26 police station.

The police are scanning CCTVs installed in the area.

Another snatching was reported from near a liquor shop on Sectors 19-27 road. The police said that Pushpinder landed into an argument with an unidentified person who snatched his phone. However, the police have recovered the phone from the spot.

