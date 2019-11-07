e-paper
Two students held for assaulting principal, teacher in Ludhiana

18-yr-olds had sought transfer to another branch of school, sharp-edged weapon also seized

chandigarh Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Police arrested two students of Class 12 for assaulting the principal and a teacher at a private school in Bachittar Nagar on Gill Road on Thursday.

Police said the accused, identified as Gauravjit Singh of Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar and Rakesh Garg of Dashmesh Nagar, both 18-year-old, were bailed out immediately after their arrest, but were later detained as a precautionary measure under Sections 107 and 151 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) for creating ruckus.

A case has been registered following the statement of Rajvir Singh, 32, of Basant Avenue of Dhandhran, who teaches at Dashmesh Public Senior Secondary School, Bachittar Nagar.

Rajvir said his father, Jarnail Singh, 62, is the principal of the school that has two other branches in Ishar Nagar and Dashmesh Nagar.

He said the accused were students of the Dashmesh Nagar branch and came to them on Wednesday seeking a transfer to the Bachittar Nagar branch, claiming that they were not satisfied with the English teacher of their school.

Rajvir said his father had told them that he will transfer them to the branch after a few weeks, and they could come to him for studies till then. However, the duo later barged into the school and thrashed Jarnail. Rajvir said they also assaulted him with a sharp-edged weapon.

A case under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused at the Dehlon police station.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurtehal Singh, who is investigating the case, said they had recovered the dha (sword) used to attack the victims. “The accused were arrested and later bailed out. They were then detained for causing ruckus. We will produce them before the court on Friday,” the ASI said.

