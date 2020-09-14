e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Two youth held for stealing mobile phones in Chandigarh’s Manimajra

Two youth held for stealing mobile phones in Chandigarh’s Manimajra

A daily wager told the police that he had forgotten to lock the doors of his house and woke up to both phones gone.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 14, 2020 02:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Two unemployed youths in their early twenties were arrested for stealing two mobile phones from Manimajra, the police said on Sunday.

A daily wager, Tehmud Ahmad, told the police that he had forgotten to lock the doors of his house and when he woke up on Saturday morning, he found that both his mobile phones had been stolen.

Police said after tracking the location of the phones and confirming a tip-off from an informer, they arrested Ajay Verma of Mohali and Ajay Kumar of Manimajra on Saturday evening with the two phones.

Section 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) was added to the case already registered under Section 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused were presented in court on Sunday and sent to judicial custody.

