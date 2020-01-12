e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Unemployed teachers protest, block Sangrur-Ludhiana road

Unemployed teachers protest, block Sangrur-Ludhiana road

chandigarh Updated: Jan 12, 2020 22:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Members of ETT-TET Unemployed Teachers’ Union and Unemployed BEd Teachers’ Union protesting over non-fulfilment of employment demands on Sangrur-Ludhiana road on Sunday.
Members of ETT-TET Unemployed Teachers' Union and Unemployed BEd Teachers' Union protesting over non-fulfilment of employment demands on Sangrur-Ludhiana road on Sunday.(HT PHOTO)
         

Over hundred members of the ETT-TET Unemployed Teachers’ Union and the Unemployed BEd Teachers’ Union blocked the Sangrur-Ludhiana road here for hours on Sunday and held a protest outside the residence of state education minister Vijay Inder Singla for over two hours.

The protesters raised slogans against the Congress government in Punjab and demanded jobs “as promised in the poll manifesto of the party.”

The unemployed teachers allowed traffic flow after assurance of a panel meeting on January 18.

“The Sangrur SDM informed us that Punjab education minister Vijay Inder Singla has assured that the agenda of our jobs will be discussed in the upcoming state cabinet meeting on January 14 and a panel meeting will also be called on January 18,” said Randeep Sangatpura, press secretary of the Unemployed BEd Teachers’ Union.

“If our demands are not met, we will hold major protests on January 26,” he added.

