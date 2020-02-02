Union budget: PGIMER gets ₹1,551 crore, relies on past experience of getting extra funds

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 01:01 IST

The Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has got ₹1551.53 crore, ₹599 crore less than what the premier medical institute had sought.

However, the share is around 3% more than the ₹1,500 crore received in the 2019-20 financial year.

The biggest disappointment for the institute is under the “generation of capital assets” head where the institute had sought a grant-in-aid of ₹700 crore, but got only ₹325 crore. The institute had received the same amount under this head in the current financial year.

No increase in this category means that the procurement of medical diagnostic equipment and creation of new projects may take a hit if additional grants do not come through.

Besides, construction of new projects on the campus and on satellite centres across the region also need more funds for hassle-free completion.

Among its major projects, PGIMER is in the process of constructing a 430-bed, high-end Mother and Child Care Centre, a 300-bed Neurosciences Centre and a 300-bed hospital at its satellite centre in Sangrur.

‘SATISFIED FOR NOW’

Dr Jagat Ram, director, PGIMER, said they were hopeful of receiving extra grant in the coming months. “We have been told that extra grant of up to ₹300 crore will be provided for the various initiatives underway at the institute. So, we are satisfied with the amount sanctioned for now,” Dr Ram told Hindustan Times.

Institute’s financial adviser Kumar Abhay said as per their experience in the past two fiscals, additional funds were granted over-and-above the budget allocation.

“For the last two years, over ₹250 crore each were received by the institute. So we are keeping a positive outlook this year too,” Abhay said.

As much as 69% of the estimated budget was sought for payment of salaries to the employees, 20% for capital assets , 9% for general expenditure and 0.9% for Swachhta Action Plan (SAP). For general expenses, which include medicines, furniture, etc., ₹140 crore were demanded.

According to officials, PGIMER expects to generate ₹160 crore through its internal income as compared to ₹155 crore in 2019-20.

In the current fiscal, the institute had sought ₹1,900 crore, but got ₹400 crore less. In 2018-19, the institute had got ₹1,207.98 crore, and got another ₹267 crore later.