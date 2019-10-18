Union govt okays ₹15 cr for Tajpur Road effluent treatment plant

chandigarh

The Union government has approved ₹15 crore grant for the common effluent treatment plant (CETP) project on Tajpur Road in Ludhiana. The move comes as a relief to the Punjab Dyers Association (PDA), which has been told to complete the project by March 31, 2020.

Initiated in 2014, the project was halted in 2016 as the Union government had denied grant to the dyeing industry, saying that the government had discontinued the scheme under which funds were to be provided. Due to this, the industry was not able to get ₹7.5 crore grant from the state government too.

The PDA had also moved the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which directed the Union to release the grant in January this year. The project was restarted in April after the NGT and Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) started pressuring the industry.

Money matter

PDA general secretary Bobby Jindal said the total cost of the project is around ₹62.5 crore (including the cost of installing sewer lines), of which ₹22.5 crore is to be provided by the Union and the state governments, while the remaining ₹40 crore is to be incurred by the industry.

The industry has already spent around ₹30 crore and 40% of the construction work has been completed.

The approval came in an October 11 meeting presided over by the joint secretary of ministry of environment, forest and climate change, Nidhi Khare.

“With the grant, the PDA will meet the March 2020 completion deadline,” said Jindal.

Industry already facing heat

It was during a House meeting in September when the municipal corporation (MC) had passed a resolution to snap the sewer connections of dyeing units if the PPCB and the dyeing industry failed to commission three CETPs in the city by the set deadlines.

The move came after the PPCB filed a criminal case against mayor Balkar Sandhu, municipal commissioner Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar and seven others for the civic body’s failure in running three sewage treatment plants (STPs) properly, which was resulting in rising levels of pollution in Buddha Nullah.

In the absence of CETPs, untreated waste is being allegedly dumped by the dyeing industry into the MC sewer lines. As the STPs are not meant for treating industrial waste, the untreated waste gets into the Buddha Nullah.

The mayor said the dyeing industry is dumping untreated waste due to which the STPs are also not working properly and the PPCB had failed to check the same.

While the industry has commenced trials at the 15 million litres daily (MLD) Bahadurke Road CETP, the PDA had earlier assured that the 40MLD Focal Point CETP would be commissioned by December 31. The Tajpur Road CETP has a capacity of 50 MLD.

