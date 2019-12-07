UT invites EWS students to apply for income certificates

chandigarh

After deliberations between the Chandigarh education department and the office of the deputy collector, the UT administration started accepting applications for issuing income certificates to economically weaker section (EWS) students from Friday.

The income certificates will be issued to the students for admission proof to various schools to avail benefits of reservation guaranteed under the Right to Education Act (RTE).

The details of income certificates are uploaded on the website of UT Sampark Centre. Parents can approach the nearest Sampark Centre for issuance of the certificate. According to the website, the certificate will be issued within 12 working days with ₹ 20 as the processing fees.

This year, the income certificates will be issued by tehsildar(s) of the sub-division concerned. The certificate attested by the sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) will be accepted as proof of income by the various private recognised schools of Chandigarh.

According to the norms, the parents belonging to the EWS category will have to self-declare their income from all sources.

The parents are required to disclose all the particulars of monthly income of other members of the family along with the total annual family income from all sources.At the same time, parents will have to declare if any information for getting the income certificate is found false at any stage, the admission of their ward will get cancelled without any further inquiry. The department will be free to take appropriate action in accordance with the RTE Act.

Documents required

Application form on legal paper (green sheet) duly filled with court fee of ₹1.25, attested affidavit on the stamp paper of ₹5, if age less than 18 years, application from father or mother with proof, two photographs of applicant, family income proof (salary slip certificate from employer/owner’s undertaking with his or her residence proof/self business certificate from area councillor/ income tax return/form-16), six-month-old copy of residence proof (voter card, ration card, telephone/electricity/water bill, passport, insurance policy, aadhaar card)