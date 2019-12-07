e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 07, 2019

UT invites EWS students to apply for income certificates

Details uploaded on UT Sampark Centre website

chandigarh Updated: Dec 07, 2019 01:10 IST
Srishti Jaswal
Srishti Jaswal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

After deliberations between the Chandigarh education department and the office of the deputy collector, the UT administration started accepting applications for issuing income certificates to economically weaker section (EWS) students from Friday.

The income certificates will be issued to the students for admission proof to various schools to avail benefits of reservation guaranteed under the Right to Education Act (RTE).

The details of income certificates are uploaded on the website of UT Sampark Centre. Parents can approach the nearest Sampark Centre for issuance of the certificate. According to the website, the certificate will be issued within 12 working days with ₹ 20 as the processing fees.

This year, the income certificates will be issued by tehsildar(s) of the sub-division concerned. The certificate attested by the sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) will be accepted as proof of income by the various private recognised schools of Chandigarh.

According to the norms, the parents belonging to the EWS category will have to self-declare their income from all sources.

The parents are required to disclose all the particulars of monthly income of other members of the family along with the total annual family income from all sources.At the same time, parents will have to declare if any information for getting the income certificate is found false at any stage, the admission of their ward will get cancelled without any further inquiry. The department will be free to take appropriate action in accordance with the RTE Act.

Documents required

Application form on legal paper (green sheet) duly filled with court fee of ₹1.25, attested affidavit on the stamp paper of ₹5, if age less than 18 years, application from father or mother with proof, two photographs of applicant, family income proof (salary slip certificate from employer/owner’s undertaking with his or her residence proof/self business certificate from area councillor/ income tax return/form-16), six-month-old copy of residence proof (voter card, ration card, telephone/electricity/water bill, passport, insurance policy, aadhaar card)

tags
top news
Unnao gang rape victim set on fire on Thursday, dies at Delhi hospital
Unnao gang rape victim set on fire on Thursday, dies at Delhi hospital
Hyderabad encounter: Telangana high court stays funeral of 4 rape accused
Hyderabad encounter: Telangana high court stays funeral of 4 rape accused
CBI books sitting Allahabad high court judge SN Shukla in bribery case
CBI books sitting Allahabad high court judge SN Shukla in bribery case
Virat Kohli powers India to record T20I chase against West Indies
Virat Kohli powers India to record T20I chase against West Indies
After Friday’s encounter, top cop VC Sajjannar hailed as hero in Hyderabad
After Friday’s encounter, top cop VC Sajjannar hailed as hero in Hyderabad
Not winning a medal at Sydney Olympics was a big motivation: Phelps
Not winning a medal at Sydney Olympics was a big motivation: Phelps
Unnao rape survivor was kept as sex slave, beaten up for disobeying: FIR
Unnao rape survivor was kept as sex slave, beaten up for disobeying: FIR
Watch: When Akshay and Kareena grooved to ‘Sauda Khara Khara’ at #HTLS 2019
Watch: When Akshay and Kareena grooved to ‘Sauda Khara Khara’ at #HTLS 2019
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveHyderabad encounterGaurav GeraIndia vs West Indies LiveUnnao rape survivorPUBGShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie review

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News