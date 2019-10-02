e-paper
Wednesday, Oct 02, 2019

UT takes over dispensaries, primary schools from Chandigarh MC

Will help improve infrastructure, service delivery, says UT adviser

chandigarh Updated: Oct 02, 2019 00:49 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The UT administration on Tuesday took over the control of eight primary schools and 20 civil dispensaries from the Chandigarh municipal corporation.

Reason: “MC failed to achieve the desired performance in both these sectors,” said a senior UT official, who didn’t want to be named.

In 2010, the UT administration had handed over primary education and primary health to the MC.  The decision to transfer them back was taken in April, and a notice was issued to the MC.

The UT local government department in its order dated September 30 stated: “Functioning of primary education and primary health are transferred back to the administration.”

“The takeover will help improve the infrastructure and service delivery to students and patients,” said UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida.

UT’s director school education and director health services will now be the controlling authorities for the two sectors, respectively.

CIVIC BODY FOUND LACKING

The schools are in Sectors 12, 26 and 49 besides Buterla, Mauli Complex, Railway Colony and two in Manimajra. The dispensaries are in Sectors 8, 11, 19, 20, 23, 26, 35, 38, 40, 42 and 49 besides Hallomajra, Dadumajra, Maloya, Kajheri, Industrial Area, Modern Housing Complex, district courts in Sector 43, Punjab civil secretariat in Sector 1, and UT secretariat in Sector 9.

The administration had observed that in schools, the infrastructure and amenities weren’t up to the mark even after nine years of these being handed over to the MC. With a split responsibility (staff management was with the UT education department but infrastructure maintenance with the MC), the quality of service was deteriorating. Even for maintenance works, the fund-starved MC was dependent on the administration.

However, councillors were against the move, and wanted greater autonomy for the civic body.

“The MC was given only maintenance duties. It had no control over staff management. Councillors wanted greater autonomy. However, MC officials were in favour of transferring the functions to the administration. They knew that in absence of funds, they couldn’t improve the condition of schools and dispensaries. They didn’t oppose the move,” said a UT official. 

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 00:49 IST

