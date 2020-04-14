Veggie prices unlikely to rise in Chandigarh despite curfew extension

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 21:00 IST

Prices of vegetables and fruits are not likely to rise in the city even though the Centre announced an extension of the lockdown period on Tuesday, up to May 3.

Earlier, prices had doubled for most fruits and vegetables around March 24 when curfew was imposed. But on Tuesday, no jump in sales or prices was reported, which UT administration officials attribute to their enterprise of selling green groceries via CTU buses.

Speaking about this, Rashwinder Singh, who works as the auction recorder for Chandigarh market committee at the Sector 26 mandi, said, “Sales on Tuesday remained on par with previous days and there was no panic buying. The mandi has plentiful supply so people have nothing to worry about. Rates have stayed constant for the past several days and are unlikely to change now.”

Punjab farmers, however, are complaining that they are getting very low prices for their vegetables. Prahlad Singh Bhamia, a farmer from Fatehgarh Sahib, said, “We are selling vegetables at a loss and the extension of curfew means we will go on losing money. The government should provide more benefits to farmers to ensure we don’t suffer.”

Officials of Punjab mandi board confirmed the adequate supply of vegetables in Mohali, too. Auction recorder for PMB, Harpreet Singh, said officials were supplying vegetables to residents and have been able to meet most of their orders.

Most vegetables are being sourced locally in Punjab. But fruits such as grapes and oranges come from Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, so transporters say supply may be affected. Secretary of Chandigarh transport association, BL Sharma, said, “Trucks are not plying regularly as industries are shut. Fruits formed only 20% of the cargo and only refrigerated trucks are running, so supplies may diminish by May.”