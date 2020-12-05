e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Vehicle lifters’ gang busted in Ludhiana, 13 cars recovered

Vehicle lifters’ gang busted in Ludhiana, 13 cars recovered

the accused were planning another robbery when they were arrested from a vacant plot in Ayali Kalan village on Ferozepur Road

chandigarh Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 00:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Ludhiana
(Representative Image)
         

The Sarabha Nagar police on Friday said they had busted a gang of vehicle lifters with the arrest of four members, including two teenagers, on Friday.

The arrested accused are Mandeep Singh, 30, of Hargobind Nagar of Faridkot, David, 50, of Jantapreet Nagar of Ferozepur, Vishal, 19, of Indira Colony of Ferozepur and Kulwinder Singh,18, of Khesa Randhir village of Moga.

Joint commissioner of police (JCP, city) Bhagirath Singh Meena said the accused were planning another robbery when they were arrested from a vacant plot in Ayali Kalan village on Ferozepur Road. They recovered 13 cars, one scooter and sharp-edged weapons from their possession. The police have solved 15 cases with the arrest of the accused.

“The gang was active in Ludhiana, Amritsar, Batala, Nakodar and Ferozepur. The accused would steal vehicles and sell it to scrap dealers.They were also wanted for snatching and robberies,”said Meena, adding that the accused where history sheeters.

“At least nine cases, including snatching, robbery, and theft are lodged against Mandeep Singh. Vishal is facing trial in 10 cases, including assault, snatching and robberies and a case of theft was already lodged against David,” he said.

A case under Sections 399 (dacoity) and 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused at the Sarbha Nagar Police Station.

