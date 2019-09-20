‘Virbhadra responding positively to treatment’

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:35 IST

Himachal Pradesh former chief minister (CM) Virbhadra Singh was positively responding to the dialysis treatment, doctors at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, said on Friday.

Following heart and kidney complications, 85-year-old Singh was admitted to the Advanced Cardiac Centre of PGIMER on Thursday afternoon after being referred from the Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla.

Dr Manoj K Rohit, professor at the cardiology department, who is attending the former CM, said, following the dialysis treatment, the former CM was responding positively to the treatment.

He said due to kidney complications, Singh underwent dialysis twice since Thursday evening.

The former CM also took to Twitter to thank his followers for good wishes.

He tweeted, “Dear friends, I am doing well with the grace of Bhimakali and all your love and good wishes. After being discharged from the IGMC, I have come to PGI for the second reference. Thank you all for your immense love, I am so overwhelmed, please do not worry.” He said that he will be back to Shimla soon.

