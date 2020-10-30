e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Virus claims 11 lives in Haryana, 1,650 infections surface

Virus claims 11 lives in Haryana, 1,650 infections surface

The state’s recovery and fatality rates are 91.76% and 1.07%, respectively

chandigarh Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 21:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Chandigarh
(Representative Image/Reuters )
         

Haryana recorded 1,650 new coronavirus infections and 11 deaths on Friday.

Most cases were reported from Gurugram (399), Faridabad (270), Hisar (195) and Rohtak (106). Significant infections were also reported from Sirsa (92), Rewari (84), Sonepat (69), Mahendergarh (68), Jhajjar (57) and Karnal (55). The fresh infections have pushed the cumulative number of cases in the state to 1,65,467.

As per a medical bulletin, 1,179 patients recovered from the virus, taking the total number of recovered patients to 1,51,839. The total number of active infections stood at 11,851. The recovery rate was 91.76% and the fatality rate was 1.07%.

Four fatalities were reported from Hisar, three from Gurugram, two from Panchkula and one each from Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar.The bulletin said there are 210 critically-ill patients in the state, of which 30 were on ventilator support.

