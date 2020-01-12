Vivekananda’s message of universal brotherhood more relevant today: Himachal CM

chandigarh

Jan 12, 2020

Swami Vivekananda worked tirelessly towards the betterment of the society, poor and needy besides reviving Hindu spiritualism and established Hinduism as a revered religion on world stage, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Sunday.

He was speaking at an event organised by Kayakalp Himalayan Research Institute for Yoga and Naturopathy at Palampur to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda which is also celebrated as National Youth Day.

Vivekananda was not just a spiritual mind, but was also a prolific thinker, great orator and passionate patriot, said Thakur, adding that he carried on the free-thinking philosophy of his guru, Ramakrishna Paramhansa and converted it into a new paradigm.

“His message of universal brotherhood and self-awakening is more relevant today, especially in the current backdrop of widespread political turmoil around the world,” he added.

Swami Vivekananda succeeded in constructing a virtual bridge between the culture of East and the West, chief minister said, and also interpreted the Hindu scriptures, philosophy and the way of life to the Western people.

“He was against caste discrimination and believed in universal brotherhood and equality,” added Thakur.

State-level declamation competition winners felicitated

Thakur also distributed awards to winners of the state level declamation competition on the occasion. As many as 104 students were honoured on the occasion.

Chief Minister announced ₹11 lakh towards Vivekananda Trust from his discretionary fund and also announced ₹ 8.50 lakh to Kayakalp Himalayan Research Institute.

In his address, former chief minister and chairman of Vivekananda Trust Shanta Kumar said that the trust was working with dedication and commitment to disseminate the teachings of Swami Vivekananda amongst the students.