‘We must take the lockdown as an opportunity to develop ourselves’

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 23:07 IST

Panjab University’s interdisciplinary centre for Swami Vivekananda studies organised a webinar on revitalising the education system on Tuesday.

The online event was organised under the theme “Blending of conventional and progressive education structures for revitalising present education system for emergence of Bharat as global leader”.

Academicians including Raja Ram Shukla, vice-chancellor, Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, Varanasi, BK Kuthiala, chairperson, Haryana State Higher Education Council; Nageshwar Rao, vice-chancellor of Indira Gandhi National Open University and Manoj Dixit, vice-chancellor of RML Avadh University, Faizabad, participated.

Mukul Kanitkar, national organising secretary of Bhartiya Shikshan Mandal said, “University Grants Commission has given autonomy to universities to decide the delivery of content and organisation of examinations but universities have to take the opportunity with accountability to fulfil national and global needs.”

“To maintain mental health, Indians have to consider the Covid-19 lockdown as an opportunity to develop themselves, the society and nation. Due to pandemic, the standard definitions of health, humanity and education have changed considerably,” he added.

“It is the time dwell upon procedures of education to develop learner centric pedagogy for their holistic development. New structures of education have to evolve to develop accountability on the part of teachers and students for character building, educational enhancement and development of employability skills among learners. Curriculum at all levels need to be revised to cater to local and global needs” he said.