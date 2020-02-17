Will speak up at appropriate time: Pargat

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 23:37 IST

Congress MLA Pargat Singh on Monday said he stands by every word of his letter to chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on the working of the state government in the last three years.

“I wrote whatever I have to say in my letter. I will speak up at an appropriate time,” the two-time Jalandhar Cantonment MLA told reporters a day after the contents of his strongly-word letter were published in HT.

He had also expressed displeasure over “cover-up of corruption cases” by the investigating agencies, particularly the state vigilance bureau (SVB), besides flagging a host of other issues. Though the MLA wrote the letter a month ago, he has neither received a reply nor had an audience with the chief minister so far.

CM AWARE OF CONCERNS, WORKING ON THEM: JAKHAR

Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar said that the chief minister was well aware of the concerns raised by Pargat Singh in his letter and was already addressing them.

Jakhar said the chief minister even told the officers in a meeting last week that he was not happy with their performance in the past three years and asked them to tighten their belts. “The CM is already working on issues flagged by the member,” he said.

On the discordant noises from within the party, the state Congress chief said they were all accountable to people and were voicing their concerns. “I have also been taking up issues from time to time,” he said.

AMARGARH MLA ENDORSES PARGAT’S VIEWS

Meanwhile, Amargarh Congress MLA Surjit Singh Dhiman endorsed Pargat’s views on the issue. “I totally agree with Pargat Singh who has expressed his feelings in a letter. It was not just a letter, it was public voice. The MLAs get feedback from the field and forward it to higher authorities,” said Dhiman while talking to HT over phone.

He added that he has already raised his voice on the functioning of the Capt Amarinder Singh government. “The government has done nothing so far. It should start working on its promises. If we fail to fulfil our pledges, the party will have to face consequences in the next assembly polls,” he added.