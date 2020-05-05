e-paper
With relaxations kicking in, Chandigarh residents should act responsibly says industrialist-philanthropist RK Saboo

With relaxations kicking in, Chandigarh residents should act responsibly says industrialist-philanthropist RK Saboo

Says it is for the citizens to show that they are worthy of these relaxations

chandigarh Updated: May 05, 2020 23:54 IST
Industrialist-philanthropist RK Saboo on Tuesday welcomed the UT administration’s decision to open up major parts of the city.

RK Saboo

“The city being in the red zone, we thought the curfew with all restrictions would continue. However, the UT administration under the leadership of VP Singh Badnore took the bold and forward-looking decision and opened up major parts of the city. Even the economic aspect has been duly considered by allowing the factories to open,” he said.

Now it is for the citizens to show that they are worthy of these relaxations, he said, noting that Chandigarh is a city of educated people, and it is the “individual responsibility of each one of us to act in a disciplined manner”.

