With snow, rain forecast, Kashmir awaits date with winged guests

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 13:59 IST

Bird lovers and wildlife experts are eagerly awaiting the snowfall forecast over the weekend to welcome the migratory birds that will flock the wetlands of Kashmir.

Owing to the extended dry spell in summer and autumn this year, the water level in the rivers, lakes and wetlands of the Kashmir Valley has been low, affecting the arrival of the avian visitors.

“We are expecting the winged guests to arrive in flocks after the rain and snowfall expected between Friday and Sunday. So far, the wetlands of Shalbough, Hokersar and Hygam have few birds because of the low water level,” says Ifshan Dewan, Kashmir’s wildlife warden, wetlands.

The weather office has forecast light to moderate snowfall in the plains of Jammu and Kashmir and moderate to heavy snowfall in the higher reaches between November 13 and 15 after months of dry weather in the valley.

KASHMIR HOME TO 9 OF 13 WETLANDS IN J&K

Kashmir has about 400 water bodies of which the officials and avian watchers observe the birds in 25 big and notified water bodies.

The valley is home to nine of the 13 wetlands in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shalbough in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district is the biggest wetland spread over 16 sq km, while Hokersar on the city’s outskirts covers an area of 13.5 sq km and Hygam wetland in north Kashmir is spread across 9 sq km.

Dewan said that the Jhelum and the Doodh Ganga rivers feed these wetlands but both have low water levels this year.

“There has been no rain since June. The water table is low but we are hopeful that within the next one or two weeks we will see a good arrival of birds,” she said.

OCTOBER ARRIVAL DELAYED

Traversing continents in flocks, the birds arrive from Europe, Central Asia, China and Japan to spend the winter in the Himalayan valley.

Mostly Mallards, Greylag Geese, Pochards, Common tails, Shovellers, Pintails and Gharwals visit the region between October and April.

Dewan said necessary plugging of the wetlands has been done in anticipation of the rain. “We have done whatever management intervention was needed. Now we only want this dry spell to end,” she said.

In 2018 and 2019, the birds arrived early owing to the early snowfall.

Dewan said that thousands of birds have been already started flocking the lakes, particularly Dal Lake. “Birds have made their presence felt in Dal Lake and the Chatlam wetland in Pampore where the water level is good,” she said.

ENCROACHMENTS REMOVED

Officials say the migratory birds shuttle between wetlands and lakes of Kashmir during their stay.

After the onset of militancy, the wetlands witnessed large-scale encroachment and poaching of migratory birds but of late, vigilance has been stepped up and the encroachments have also come down to a large extent.

“Last year, around 7 lakh birds had visited the region,” she added.