Woman among 3 held with 1.5 kg heroin in Amritsar

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 01:11 IST

Three persons, including a woman, were arrested on Sunday evening with 1.5 kg heroin in their possession at a police barricade on Amritsar–Tarn Taran road. The accused have been identified as Ranjit Singh, alias Rana of Daoke village, Harjit Singh alias Happy and his wife Mandeep Kaur of Guru Nanak Colony, Tarn Taran road in Amritsar.

Police sources said the three who were in an Indica car were intercepted at a naka on Tarn Taran road by Chatiwind police of Amritsar rural district. Upon checking, police found 1.520 kg heroin in the car.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP-rural) Vikramjit Singh Duggal confirmed the recovery saying investigation is underway. A case under Section 25-54-59 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Chatiwind police station against the accused.