e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Woman constable in dock for thrashing complainant at police post in Chandigarh

Woman constable in dock for thrashing complainant at police post in Chandigarh

The orders were issued by SSP Nilambari Jagadale after a video of the incident went viral on social media

chandigarh Updated: Apr 28, 2020 22:44 IST
Shub Karman Dhaliwal
Shub Karman Dhaliwal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The UT police on Tuesday ordered a departmental inquiry against a woman constable for allegedly thrashing a man who came to the Bapu Dham police post with a grievance.

The orders were issued by SSP Nilambari Jagadale after a video of the incident went viral on social media. In the video, constable Anita was seen hitting and manhandling a man. Sources said the assistant superintendent of police (ASP, south), Neha Yadav, will probe the matter and file a report.

On Monday, a person living in Bapu Dham Colony came to a nearby police post to inform them that a man, who is allegedly suffering from a mental condition, had been indulging in stone pelting at the residents of the colony.

However, instead of taking action, constable Anita allegedly began thrashing the complainant saying that he had abused the mentally-challenged man multiple times in the past. Later, she also claimed that he had abused her as well. Beat officials have made a daily diary entry of the incident.

This is the second such incident reported in seven days, where the conduct of a woman police official has come under question. On April 21, an inquiry was marked against lady constable Usha Yadav, after she misbehaved with an on-duty Punjab Police sub-inspector and his team at a checkpoint in Nayagaon.

top news
PM Modi gets a SOS message from UAE for Indian healthcare personnel
PM Modi gets a SOS message from UAE for Indian healthcare personnel
Nation still awaits a clear lockdown exit strategy: Congress
Nation still awaits a clear lockdown exit strategy: Congress
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
Coronavirus updates: Delhi’s containment zones increase to 100
Coronavirus updates: Delhi’s containment zones increase to 100
WhatsApp calls with 8 participants is live
WhatsApp calls with 8 participants is live
Didn’t care about a Test match: Lee on dismissing Tendulkar first time
Didn’t care about a Test match: Lee on dismissing Tendulkar first time
Hot wheels: McLaren’s $1 Million Senna supercar recalled. Here is why
Hot wheels: McLaren’s $1 Million Senna supercar recalled. Here is why
Covid-19: How to shop safely & navigate through markets after lockdown ends
Covid-19: How to shop safely & navigate through markets after lockdown ends
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirusCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCOVID-19Delhi Covid-19Covid-19 Update

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news