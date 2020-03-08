e-paper
Woman creates ruckus, assaults cops at Chandigarh railway station

Woman creates ruckus, assaults cops at Chandigarh railway station

Uttarakhand woman in her 30s refused to pay a cabbie, attacked three cops when they intervened

chandigarh Updated: Mar 08, 2020 00:47 IST
SI Urmila, who was assaulted besides two women constables.
A woman in her 30s was arrested after she created ruckus and assaulted three women cops at the Chandigarh railway station on Saturday.

Identified as Lalita, the accused belongs to Uttarakhand and had taken a cab from Dhakoli to the railway station, where she got off around noon. However, she allegedly refused to pay the cab driver, which led to an argument.

According to the FIR, the driver approached a Government Railway Police (GRP) woman constable, Shashi Bala, who was standing nearby. When the constable asked a few questions, Lalita allegedly got agitated and started scratching her with nails and even bit her on the arm. Shashi Bala called the GRP station, following which sub-inspector Urmila and constable Sunita reached the spot.

When the SI tried to hold Lalita and calm her down, she allegedly scratched her multiple times and started taking off her own clothes. Constable Sunita was also allegedly attacked. Urmila had to take off the jacket and cover Lalita before taking her to the police station. All three cops were taken to the Panchkula civil hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries.

GRP station house officer Narender Singh said Lalita’s medical examination found no trace of alcohol or narcotics.

A case has been registered under Sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant on duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge duty), 294 (obscenity) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused was produced in court and sent to judicial custody.

