Woman killed as speeding SUV rams into two-wheeler in Patiala

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 22:03 IST

A 24-year-old woman was killed after a speeding SUV allegedly rammed into her two-wheeler near Sirhindi Gate here on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified Jyotsna Maggu (24), who was travelling with her brother Parsh Maggu, 21, on the two-wheeler.

The incident took place at around 9:30pm, when a Mahindra Scorpio rammed into the vehicle. The impact of the incident was such that the victim fell a few metres away from the accident spot.

She was rushed to Government Rajindra Hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead. Her brother has received injuries, but was discharged after treatment.

Lahori Gate station house officer (SHO) Prithvi Singh Chahal said that the accused driver has been identified as Jobanjeet Singh, 24, a resident of Majithia Enclave.

“After hitting the two-wheeler, the accused fled from the scene, but was chased and caught near Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib,” the SHO said.

A case has been registered against him under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).